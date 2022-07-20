Kushwaha dubs Rajnath's statement on caste provision in 'Agnipath' as 'kutark'
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's key aide Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday rubbished Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on caste details being sought from 'Agniveer' aspirants.
Singh had on Tuesday said that such details were sought even in the past and the old provision was continuing in the new system of contractual recruitment in the armed forces.
However, Kushwaha, a former union minister himself, seemed unimpressed with the defence minister's averment which he termed as ''kutark'' (a specious argument).
Sharing a newspaper clipping of Singh's statement on his Twitter handle, Kushwaha, the JD(U)'s parliamentary board chief, said, ''Honourable Minister, the question is not when did the custom of seeking caste and religion details start.'' ''The simple question is what is the relevance of having such a provision, in first place? Why this kutark to keep this provision when even laws are being scrapped on the ground of obsolescence'', asked Kushwaha.
The 'Agnipath' scheme, which met with violent protests in Bihar, has exposed fissures between the BJP, which rules the Centre and shares power in the state, and its largest ally JD(U).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kushwaha
- Rajnath Singh
- Defence
- Upendra Kushwaha
- Singh
- Nitish Kumar
- Agnipath
- Bihar
ALSO READ
Government has set an ambitious target of 5 Lakh international students by 2024: Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Union MoS for External Affairs, & Education
Lanka to present debt restructuring programme to IMF by August: PM Wickremesinghe
Government has set an ambitious target of 5 Lakh international students by 2024: Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Union MoS for External Affairs, & Education
In talks with IMF, Sri Lanka is participating as bankrupt country: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
Twitter pursues legal review of Indian orders to take down content -source