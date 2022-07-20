Left Menu

Italy's 5-star party won't take part in Draghi confidence vote

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-07-2022 22:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's ruling 5-Star Movement will not participate in a confidence vote called by Prime Minister Mario Draghi later on Wednesday, the group leader in the Senate said.

The League and Forza Italia centre-right parties have also announced that they will snub the motion, making it highly likely that Draghi will resign later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

