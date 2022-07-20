Italy's 5-star party won't take part in Draghi confidence vote
Italy's ruling 5-Star Movement will not participate in a confidence vote called by Prime Minister Mario Draghi later on Wednesday, the group leader in the Senate said.
The League and Forza Italia centre-right parties have also announced that they will snub the motion, making it highly likely that Draghi will resign later in the day.
