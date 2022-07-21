Left Menu

Ciro Gomes kicks off Brazil's presidential race with first official candidacy

A Gomes government would "save" state-controlled oil company Petrobras from being privatized, abolish presidential re-election, and do away with a constitutionally-mandated fiscal spending cap which, he said, favored Brazil's financial elite.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 04:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 04:49 IST
Ciro Gomes kicks off Brazil's presidential race with first official candidacy

Ciro Gomes, a left-of-center former governor, kicked off Brazil's presidential election season on Wednesday, becoming the first candidate to officially announce his candidacy for the Oct. 2 vote. Gomes, 64, presented himself as an alternative to the polarized choice of far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro or Workers Party leader and former two-term president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading in opinion polls.

Gomes, who is running third in most surveys with single-digit support, called Bolsonaro "incompetent" and said he was elected in 2018 by an electorate tired of 14 years of leftist government by Lula's party. "Lula and Bolsonaro want to turn this into an election devoid of debate and ideas," he said in a speech at the headquarters of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT).

The two could only offer the country a left-right polarization fed by personal accusation but had no proposals to pull Brazil from economic and political crisis, the former governor of Ceara state said. A Gomes government would "save" state-controlled oil company Petrobras from being privatized, abolish presidential re-election, and do away with a constitutionally-mandated fiscal spending cap which, he said, favored Brazil's financial elite.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins; High blood thickness ups death risk; few problems with flu-COVID shots together and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022