Rairangpur gears up to celebrate Presidential poll results

Hoardings have already come up in this sleepy town congratulating ''Odisha's daughter'' Droupadi Murmu on a victory that the locals believe is within the grasp of the NDA nominee even as counting is to start for the Presidential polls. Various local organisations such as traders' bodies, bar associations, and religious and educational institutions, and even government officials are waiting with palpable enthusiasm to congratulate the ''daughter of the soil''.

Folk artistes and tribal dancers rehearsed their performances and are ready to hit the streets as soon as the results are declared. They are waiting with bated breath to witness the first tribal woman president of the country.

''We are preparing 20,000 laddus and have put up 100 banners congratulating Murmu, who has her house in our town,'' local BJP leader Tapan Mahanta said.

Several organisations have planned mass feats as people from rural areas are likely to throng Rairangpur town in Mayurbhanj district from noon.

There is enthusiasm among the people as for the first time, someone from the state is tipped to occupy the country's topmost constitutional post.

Lawmakers across the country exercised their franchise on Monday to elect the 15th president of the country, with the contest between Murmu and Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.

The NDA candidate has also been supported by BJD, BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and JMM.

