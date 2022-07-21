Tripura Congress protests outside ED office over 'vendetta politics'

The Congress protested outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office near Barjala in West Tripura district on Thursday over the questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi by the agency in New Delhi.

Alleging ''vendetta politics'' of the BJP-led government at the Centre, hundreds of Congress workers raised slogans and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi was interrogated by the ED in connection with her alleged involvement in the National Herald case. To protest the move, the AICC had asked all its state units to stage demonstrations in front of ED offices to garner people's support.

''The ED summoned Sonia Gandhi in a false case as part of BJP's dirty politics. This is a ploy to divert the people's attention from the problems of price rise, GST, crisis in the farming sector, joblessness and steep fall in the value of rupee,'' MLA Sudip Roy Barman told reporters.

State Congress president Birajit Sinha said Indira Gandhi was arrested in 1977, but she became the prime minister 27 months after her arrest.

''This time too the people will defeat BJP's ill-design in the days to come,'' he added.

