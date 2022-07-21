UK PM Johnson wishes President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sends his best wishes to Joe Biden after the U.S. President tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Johnson's spokesman said.
"The prime minister sends the president his best wishes and hopes he has a speedy recovery," the spokesman said.
