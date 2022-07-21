Biden tests positive for coronavirus, has 'very mild symptoms': White House

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing “very mild symptoms”, the White House said on Thursday.

Biden, 79, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, has begun taking the Covid-19 pill Paxlovid. In line with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time, it said.

The White House said consistent with its protocol for positive COVID cases, “which goes above and beyond CDC guidance,” Biden will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation,” it said.

Biden has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.

Biden’s last previous test for COVID was on Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)