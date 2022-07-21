Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:43 IST
UP: Cong stages protest outside ED office alleging 'harassment' of party chief
Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders and workers on Thursday staged a protest here alleging harassment of All India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

During the protest outside the probe agency's office, the Congress workers clashed with the police, after which party leaders and members were taken into custody. They were shifted to Eco Garden, a designated protest site in the city, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Sanjay Singh said in a statement that the ED was seeing a money laundering angle in the National Herald case, where he said every penny was transacted in a transparent manner, only to harass the party leaders.

He then alleged that the PM CARES Fund was a ''scam'' involving thousands of crores, but it was not even audited.

In a statement, the Congress said its members staged protests in all districts of Uttar Pradesh against the ED.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

