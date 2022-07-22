Left Menu

BJP's Joshua De Souza elected Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly

BJP MLA Joshua De Souza was on Friday elected as the Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly.The election for the post of was held on Friday, during the ongoing monsoon session of the assembly.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-07-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 13:24 IST
BJP MLA Joshua De Souza was on Friday elected as the Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly.

The election for the post of was held on Friday, during the ongoing monsoon session of the assembly. De Souza polled 24 votes, while Congress candidate Delialah Lobo was supported by 12 opposition MLAs. Two members of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and the lone MLA of the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP), both belonging to the opposition benches, abstained from voting. Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar and others congratulated De Souza on his win.

De Souza, 33, represents the Mapusa assembly constituency in North Goa. He was first elected as the MLA in 2019 following the death of his father, Francis De Souza, who was then a minister in the state cabinet.

