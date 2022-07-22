Left Menu

"Will abide by BJP leadership's decision": Eshwarappa on re-induction as Minister

I dont know what the central leadership will decide.....Im a disciplined soldier of the party.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-07-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 13:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Days after a 'B summary report' was filed by the police in an abetment to suicide case against him, citing lack of evidence, Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Friday said he will abide by the party leadership's decision regarding his re-induction into the state cabinet.

He had resigned as the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in April, following the graft allegations made against him in connection with the death of contractor Santhosh Patil.

''I don't know, whatever the national leadership (of BJP) decides after discussing with the Chief Minister, I will abide by it,'' Eshwarappa said in response to a question about him rejoining the cabinet.

Speaking to reporters here, he said more than cabinet post, he was confident about him coming out clear from the baseless allegations, and accordingly it is clear from the B-report that he had no role.

''I had not spoken about coming back to cabinet on that day (when resigned), nor I'm speaking about it today. I don't know what the central leadership will decide.....I'm a disciplined soldier of the party. I will accept if the party asks me to take up the organisational job or in the ministry, if not will continue as a legislator,'' he added. The B summary report was filed by the Udupi police, with the special court for public representatives in Bengaluru.

B summary report is filed when the police classify the case as maliciously false or when there is no evidence or a prima facie case against the accused after investigation.

Ehwarappa said he had voluntarily resigned following the FIR registered against him, in the interest of fair probe, despite few senior party leaders asking him not to resign.

Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi, in April, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa of corruption.

In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil had blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

Patil earlier had complained to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and also BJP central leaders stating that he was yet to be paid Rs four crore for road works undertaken in Hindalga village and had accused Eshwarappa's aides of demanding 40 percent commission for the release of the payment.

