Goa Assembly congratulates President-elect Droupadi Murmu

He thanked all the three MLAs for supporting her candidature.Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said it was a matter of pride that a tribal woman has been elected to this highest position.This is possible only when the leadership of the country is all inclusive, he added.Murmu scripted history on Thursday by becoming Indias first tribal President in the one-sided contest, defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-07-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 14:46 IST
President-elect Droupadi Murmu (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Goa Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a resolution congratulating Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India.

BJP MLA Daji Krishna Salkar moved the resolution in the House on the last day of the state legislature's monsoon session. All the MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, supported it.

Speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the BJP is the only party that gives opportunity and platform to its cadres to be elected to the highest posts of the country.

Sawant said due to this policy of the BJP, he himself went on to become the chief minister of the state from being a common worker of the party.

The chief minister congratulated Murmu on winning the election by a historic margin. Sawant also pointed out that three MLAs from the opposition side cross-voted in her favor, which shows her popularity. He thanked all three MLAs for supporting her candidature.

Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said it was a matter of pride that a tribal woman has been elected to this highest position.

''This is possible only when the leadership of the country is all-inclusive,'' he added.

Murmu scripted history on Thursday by becoming India's first tribal President in the one-sided contest, defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Murmu, 64, won by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 percent valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots of MPs and MLAs.

