Centre “misusing” Constitutional institutions to harass opposition leaders: Raj Cong

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 18:23 IST
The BJP-led central government is “misusing” the country’s Constitutional institutions to harass opposition leaders who criticise its policies, the Rajasthan Congress said on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, the party said it will hold a protest on July 26 when party supremo Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Constitutional institutions are being misused by the central government to harass leaders who raise their voice against its wrong policies and anti-people decisions, Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said.

All allegations levelled against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are baseless, he claimed. A ‘satyagrah' will be held on Tuesday at Shaheed Memorial here to protest against the Congress chief’s questioning by the ED, Chaturvedi said.

A large number of Congress leaders and workers, including members of Rajasthan cabinet, MLAs, MPs, and party office bearers, will participate in the satyagrah, he added.

