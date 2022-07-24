Left Menu

Senior Assam bureaucrat Rajesh Prasad dies due to post-COVID complications

The State has lost a dynamic and zealous administrator. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled the death of the senior bureaucrat.Deeply saddened by the demise of Principal Secretary Rajesh Prasad, who passed away in Guwahati due to post-COVID complications.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-07-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 18:56 IST
Senior Assam bureaucrat Rajesh Prasad died at a private hospital here on Sunday due to post-COVID complications.

He was 52, and is survived by his wife and son.

''Prasad, a principal secretary of the Assam government, died around 2.30 PM. He had diabetes, liver and kidney ailments,'' a hospital official told PTI.

He hailed from Jharkhand, and was a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. As per official websites, Prasad was handling various departments such as Soil Conservation, Guwahati Development and Irrigation among others as the principal secretary.

Condoling the official's death, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said, ''Deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Sri Rajesh Prasad, IAS, an efficient administrator, who was serving the Govt. as Principal Secretary in various departments of the State. The State has lost a dynamic and zealous administrator.'' Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled the death of the senior bureaucrat.

''Deeply saddened by the demise of Principal Secretary Rajesh Prasad, who passed away in Guwahati due to post-COVID complications. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones,'' he said.

Expressing his condolences, Education Minister Ranog Pegu said Prasad was ''a truly good officer and good person''.

