Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to Singh. A day earlier, Chhattisgarh had reported 511 coronavirus cases and one fatality.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 24-07-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 19:38 IST
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second time Singh has contracted the coronavirus infection after he tested positive in September 2020.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader tweeted that he got himself tested after exhibiting symptoms and will comply with the home isolation protocols. Singh appealed to those who came in contact with him over the past few days to check if they too were infected. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to Singh. A day earlier, Chhattisgarh had reported 511 coronavirus cases and one fatality.

