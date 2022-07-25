Left Menu

Kovind fulfilled BJP's political agenda as president: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-07-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 12:50 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said former President Ram Nath Kovind has left behind a legacy during which the country's Constitution was "trampled upon" as he ''fulfilled BJP's political agenda''.

Droupadi Murmu was on Monday sworn in as India's 15th President at an impressive ceremony in the packed and historic Central Hall of Parliament.

''The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times. Be it scrapping of Article 370, CAA or the unabashed targeting of minorities & Dalits, he fulfilled BJPs political agenda at the cost of the Indian Constitution,'' Mufti tweeted soon after Murmu took oath as president.

Kovind demitted office on Monday after completing his five-year tenure.

