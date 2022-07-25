Putin will not attend Japanese ex-PM Abe's funeral, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the state funeral of Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia is yet to decide the country's presence at the funeral. Japan's Sankei daily reported on Saturday that Tokyo was leaning toward not allowing Putin to attend the funeral, set for Sept. 27. Abe was gunned down at a campaign rally this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)