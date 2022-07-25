Suffering of people increased manifold owing to BJP's hollow policies: YNC leader Ajaz Jan

Provincial president of the Youth National Conference in Jammu Ajaz Jan on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government, saying its hollow policies have resulted in increasing the sufferings of the people. He said the young people have suffered a lot due to anti-youth policies adopted by the Centre.

''The BJP-led central government has failed on all fronts. The hollow policies of government have only resulted in increasing the sufferings of the people manifold,'' Jan, whi is also a former MLA, said.

At a programme here, many leaders and workers from various political parties joined the National Conference.

Welcoming the newly joined members into the party fold, the NC leader asked them to work hard on highlighting the policies and programmes of the Party in their respective areas with an aim to end the exploitation of the present regime. Addressing the event, Jan said BJP fooled the people with its hollow promises before the elections but the common people now realize that they have been betrayed by the saffron party. The former MLA said development works initiated during the National Conference regime has come to a stand still as funds received under Capex and State Plan remains non-utilized. He said the people of Poonch district have been facing acute hardships due to the lack of basic amenities.

Jan also lashed out at the government over its betrayal of daily wagers. He asserted that the BJP leadership has promised to regularise the daily wagers but after coming to power, they failed to pay them regular wages. Jan demanded that government should formulate a regularization policy for all categories of daily wagers, casual, need-based workers as well as temporary and contractual employees so that they can get relief amid high inflation. Jan asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a difficult phase and need of the hour is to strengthen the hands of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah to steer it to peace, progress and development. ''Dr Abdullah is the only leader in J&K who is fighting for the rights of the people. People have understood the motive of BJP to grab power on false narratives and do nothing for the common man as has been proved by the Centre's indifferent attitude towards the miseries of people,'' he said.

The former MLA said only National Conference can address the problems and issues of the people of J&K as it has a workers' base which knows each and every concern of the common man and can help in mitigating all prevalent problems. He appealed to people of Jammu and Kashmir to teach BJP a lesson by extending full support to the National Conference in the forthcoming assembly elections.

