Guj hooch tragedy: People selling illicit liquor enjoying political protection, alleges Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the hooch tragedy in Gujarat ''unfortunate'' and alleged that people selling illegal liquor in the 'dry' state are enjoying political protection.

He also demanded a probe into the ''trail'' of money generated by selling illegal liquor.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener on Monday landed at the Porbandar airport before leaving for Somnath where he will halt for the night. He will offer prayers at the famous Somnath temple on Tuesday. The AAP leader is also scheduled to hold a town hall meeting with traders in Rajkot city on Tuesday during his visit to the poll-bound state; the third in July and the second within a week.

''It is unfortunate that despite prohibition, illegal liquor is sold in huge quantities in Gujarat. Who are the people who sell illegal liquor? They enjoy political protection. Where does the money (generated by selling illegal liquor) go? This needs to be probed,'' he said.

Kejriwal was replying to queries of reporters on the hooch tragedy in Botad district.

At least seven persons died and ten others were admitted to different hospitals after consuming spurious liquor at Rojid village, police said on Monday night. Kejriwal said he was fortunate to visit Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi who is his inspiration.

He said the people of Gujarat are showing their love and trust for AAP, and they believe that electricity should be provided for free like in Delhi. ''People of Gujarat also want free electricity, better schools and hospitals. They are discussing all the good works that we (AAP governments) have done. They want a change after 27 years (of the BJP rule) in Gujarat,'' said Kejriwal.

Assembly elections are due in the state in December this year. Early this month, Kejriwal discussed free electricity with people in Ahmedabad. In Surat, he had promised to offer up to 300 units of electricity free per month like Punjab if the AAP is voted to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)