Seeking hike in DA, HRA, 5 lakh govt staffers begin 5-day stir in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-07-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 22:10 IST
Work in several government offices across Chhattisgarh was affected on Monday as nearly five lakh staffers began a five-day strike seeking hike in Dearness Allowance and House Rent Allowance.

The strike has evoked good response in all five revenue divisions of the state, namely Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bastar and Surguja, claimed Kamal Verma, regional convener of Chhattisgarh Karmachari Adhikari Federation (CKAF), which has started the stir.

''Five lakh government employees are striking for hike in DA and HRA as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. Teachers' unions have also extended support,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP had raised the issue and said the Bhupesh Baghel government had failed to keep promises it made to government staffers ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

