Left Menu

Beware of such selfish people: BSP leader takes dig at Rajbhar cosying up to Mayawati

Taking a veiled dig at SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar for reportedly cosying up to Mayawati, BSP leader Akash Anand on Monday urged people to beware of such selfish people. One needs to beware of such selfish people, Anand tweeted in Hindi. The BSP performed well in the recent bypolls held in Azamgarh, Rajbhar said on Sunday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-07-2022 08:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 08:04 IST
Beware of such selfish people: BSP leader takes dig at Rajbhar cosying up to Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a veiled dig at SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar for reportedly cosying up to Mayawati, BSP leader Akash Anand on Monday urged people to beware of such ''selfish people''. ''The entire world praises the administration and discipline of the Mayawati government. But some opportunistic people are using Behenji's name for doing politics. One needs to beware of such selfish people,'' Anand tweeted in Hindi. The tweet by the national coordinator of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) assumes significance as it came a day after Rajbhar said that his party was no longer in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP). ''Some party leaders are of the view that we should go with the BSP. I also feel the same. The BSP performed well in the recent bypolls held in Azamgarh,'' Rajbhar said on Sunday. He also said that BSP chief ''Mayawati spends more time in the field as compared to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav''. Rajbhar had also accused Akhilesh Yadav of bias in distribution of tickets in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Samajwadi Party had fought the assembly polls together with Jayant Chaudhary's RLD, Rajbhar's SBSP, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) of Shivpal Yadav, Keshav Dev Maurya's Mahan Dal and the Janwadi Party.

The Mahan Dal and the Janwadi Party have already severed ties with the SP.

After the SP's defeat in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, Rajbhar had advised Akhilesh Yadav to go among the people and not do politics from an air-conditioned room.

Rajbhar's party won six seats in the recent state assembly elections.

PTI NAV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States
4
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022