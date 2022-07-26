Kremlin: German ex-chancellor Schroeder in Moscow, meeting possible
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 15:35 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it believes German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is in Moscow and did not rule out possible contact with him.
In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said "as far as we know" Schroeder, who sat on the supervisory board of Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft after he left office, was in the Russian capital on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Europe on edge as Nord Stream Russian gas link enters planned shutdown
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine hit by widespread Russian shelling, apartment toll rises to 18
Lithuania widens curbs on Kaliningrad trade despite Russian warning
Death toll from Russian rocket attack on apartment block rises to 18 -Ukraine
German energy regulator says unclear about post-Nord Stream 1 outage