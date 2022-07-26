Kremlin: German ex-chancellor Schroeder in Moscow, meeting possible

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it believes German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is in Moscow and did not rule out possible contact with him.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said "as far as we know" Schroeder, who sat on the supervisory board of Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft after he left office, was in the Russian capital on Tuesday.

