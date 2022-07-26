Left Menu

Suspension of MPs: CPI slams govt, says critical issues being 'evaded' in Parliament

Those suspended include seven TMC MPs, six from the DMK, two from CPIM and one from CPI.Suspension of RS MPs, including CPI MP, P Santhosh Kumar, for demanding a discussion on inflation imposition of GST on essential goods is unfortunate.Critical issues are being evaded.

  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday hit out at the government over the suspension of 19 MPs from Rajya Sabha and alleged that the BJP-led dispensation was trying to ''evade'' critical issues. The remarks came soon after 19 opposition members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the monsoon session on grounds of ''unruly behaviour''. Those suspended include seven TMC MPs, six from the DMK, two from CPI(M) and one from CPI.

''Suspension of RS MPs, including CPI MP, P Santhosh Kumar, for demanding a discussion on inflation & imposition of GST on essential goods is unfortunate.

''Critical issues are being evaded. Government wants to run the Parliament without any accountability to the people & opposition,'' tweeted CPI general secretary D Raja.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

