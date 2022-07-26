Left Menu

'Congress failed to fulfil its promises to BSP MLAs,' says disaffected Rajasthan govt minister

Rajasthans soldier welfare minister and BSP turncoat Rajendra Gudha once again targeted the ruling Congress on Tuesday alleging that the promises made to the BSP-turned-Congress MLAs have not been fulfilled.Gudha and five others who had won the 2018 assembly elections as BSP candidates had joined Congress in 2019 and supported the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.He expressed his disaffection with the Congress saying that the expectations he had from it have not been fulfilled.We were assured of meetings with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi but nothing has been done.

26-07-2022
Rajasthan's soldier welfare minister and BSP turncoat Rajendra Gudha once again targeted the ruling Congress on Tuesday alleging that the promises made to the BSP-turned-Congress MLAs have not been fulfilled.

Gudha and five others who had won the 2018 assembly elections as BSP candidates had joined Congress in 2019 and supported the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

He expressed his disaffection with the Congress saying that the expectations he had from it have not been fulfilled.

“We were assured of meetings with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi but nothing has been done. If nothing is done, we will have to rethink,” Gudha told reporters here.

He said the other five BSP MLAs who had joined Congress with him, are of the same opinion, and see the Congress with an increased distrust.

He said he had convinced other BSP MLAs to merge with the Congress on behalf of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gudha also said that the attitude of other ministers too towards these MLAs is “not good.” A few days back, Gudha had said that he does not fit in the Congress culture.

“We are not the people of Congress culture. We had saved the government and my culture is to do work immediately,” he had said.

Gudha had come out in the open with his resentment with the Congress before the Rajya Sabha polls in June.

