Left Menu

BJP view on UCC clear, that should also be taken as govt stand: Law Minister Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Tuesday said the BJPs view on Uniform Civil Code UCC is clear, and suggested that it should be taken as the view of the government as well on the issue.The BJP and its leaders have in the past supported the implementation of UCC in the county that would replace personal laws based on scriptures and customs of various religious communities with a common set of rules governing every citizen.Responding to a debate on Family Courts Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Rijiju said, About Uniform Civil Code, you know what our governments thinking is on it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 20:59 IST
BJP view on UCC clear, that should also be taken as govt stand: Law Minister Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Tuesday said the BJP's view on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is clear, and suggested that it should be taken as the view of the government as well on the issue.

The BJP and its leaders have in the past supported the implementation of UCC in the county that would replace personal laws based on scriptures and customs of various religious communities with a common set of rules governing every citizen.

Responding to a debate on Family Courts Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Rijiju said, ''About Uniform Civil Code, you know what our government's thinking is on it. We want that what is out party's ideology should be taken as the country's ideology,'' he said, drawing protest from Opposition benches. But Rijiju doubled down, ''It's only a party that form a government.'' BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali said any political party's ideology cannot said to be the country's ideology and demanded the minister's remarks be expunged. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha last week, Rijiju had said no decision has been taken yet on the implementation of a UCC as the matter is sub-judice.

He also said there are some writ petitions pending in the Supreme Court on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
2
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022