Law and order situation has completely derailed under Cong rule in Rajasthan: BJP leader

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, saying the law and order situation has completely derailed and development has come to a standstill in the state. He alleged that the state government is under the control of mafias.

Chugh, who is on a three-day visit to the state starting Tuesday, also said the BJP will contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state on the party symbol 'Lotus' and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also held a meeting of the party's office bearers in Jaipur on the first day of the visit. ''The law and order situation in the state has completely derailed under the Congress rule. The Congress government is under the control of mafias like mining mafia, cheating mafia, sand mafia etc. on whose behest the government is running,'' he told reporters here.

''Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has completely failed in handling the law and order situation and governance in the state. The development of the state has come to a complete standstill and the government has failed to fulfil the promises made to the public,'' he said.

The chief minister is busy saving his chair, he alleged. Asked about the CM face in the 2023-assembly elections in the state, Chugh said that the face will be ''Lotus' and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi''. ''BJP's win will be historic in the next assembly elections,'' he said.

During his visit, the national general secretary held a meeting of the party's office bearers in the presence of state president Satish Poonia and state general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar on Tuesday evening.

