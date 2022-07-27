Centre wants to crush journalism: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said it is no secret that the BJP-led Centre wants to crush journalism, the fourth pillar of democracy.

''Immediately after CJIs remarks on the role of journalists in a democracy, @AakashHassan was barred from travelling abroad. Its no secret that GOI wants to crush the very backbone and fourth pillar of our democracy because of its intolerance to the truth,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.

She was reacting to authorities not allowing a Kashmiri journalist, Aakash Hassan, to travel to Sri Lanka for covering the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring country.

Earlier, the government had prevented Pulitzer award recipient Sanna Mattoo from travelling to Paris.

