Left Menu

Anyone proven guilty must be punished, but media trials unacceptable: Mamata

Days after her cabinet colleague and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate ED in connection with a school recruitment scam, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the media for launching a malicious campaign against her party.Banerjee also asserted that anyone was proven guilty by the court must be punished but probe agencies must not be used to malign political parties.Addressing a programme of Titagarh Wagons, Banerjee denounced media trials in the scam.When you run a big institution, there can be mistakes.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 14:50 IST
Anyone proven guilty must be punished, but media trials unacceptable: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after her cabinet colleague and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a school recruitment scam, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the media for launching a ''malicious campaign'' against her party.

Banerjee also asserted that anyone who was proven guilty by the court must be punished but probe "agencies must not be used to malign political parties".

Addressing a program of Titagarh Wagons, Banerjee denounced media trials in the scam.

''When you run a big institution, there can be mistakes. If anyone has committed any mistake, and it is proven legally, he or she must be punished. But I am against any malicious media campaign. The media is playing the role of a kangaroo (court). A senior judge also said that recently,'' she said.

Banerjee claimed that businessmen, too, along with opposition leaders, were being "threatened by agencies at the behest of the ruling BJP" at the Centre.

''I don't have a problem if agencies function impartially. These should not be used to malign parties,'' she said.

In an apparent reference to the suspension of 19 opposition members from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, she said, "These days, if you protest against something, you get suspended." Among the suspended MPs, seven belong to the TMC and six to the DMK.

Asserting that the saffron party will lose elections in 2024, she said, "I can talk about the numbers and where they will be coming from… I am, however, confident that the BJP won't come to power."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022