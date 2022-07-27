Odisha Assembly condoles former MLA's death

Odisha Assembly on Wednesday condoled the death of former MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh.

Seventy-six-year-old Singh, a former legislator of Cuttack Sadar constituency, died during treatment at a private hospital here on Tuesday night.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved the condolence motion, which was supported by Opposition deputy leader Bishnu Charan Sethy and Congress whip Taraprasad Bahinipati.

The House observed one-minute silence after Speaker B K Arukha expressed his grief. The House resumed the business listed for the day after the condolence.

Singh, also a noted trade union leader, on Tuesday evening complained of chest pain following which he was rushed to the hospital. He breathed his last during treatment.

Singh was elected to the assembly from Cuttack Sadar seat in 1990.

