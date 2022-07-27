AAP, Youth Cong stage protests over hooch tragedy, say Gujarat MoS Home Sanghavi must go

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Youth Congress activists on Wednesday staged separate protests against the BJP government over the hooch tragedy in Gujarat that has claimed 40 lives in the last three days, and demanded the resignation of Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

AAP activists, led by state unit president Gopal Italia, held a protest against the government outside the BJP office in Botad town. Several people in Barwala taluka of Botad district have died in the last three days after consuming spurious liquor.

Youth Congress members organised protests in Surat and Jamnagar among other cities of the state. They burnt Sanghavi's effigy and demanded his resignation over the tragedy.

''Gujarat Youth Congress burnt the effigy of (Junior) Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and demanded his resignation regarding the Botad hooch tragedy,'' state Youth Congress president Vishwanathsinh Vaghela said on Twitter.

State AAP president Italia led the protest at the BJP office in Botad and sought justice for the families of the victims who have lost their lives in the tragedy.

''AAP workers also demanded the resignation of Harsh Sanghvi, who has failed to control bootleggers. State President Italia along with AAP workers and local leaders staged a protest at Gandhi Chindhya Marg in Botad and the protest was supported by locals,'' the party said in a statement.

Before organising the protest, Italia went to Rojid village where several persons have lost their lives and met the members of the bereaved families.

Quoting local residents, Italia claimed BJP leaders get honest police officers frequently transferred. ''If leaders of the ruling party work to weaken the law and order in this way, then how will the lives of the people in Gujarat be safe? According to media reports, illegal liquor worth Rs 10,000 crore is sold in Gujarat. To whom this money goes is a big question,'' the AAP leader said.

Amid opposition protests, Sanghavi said he does not want to politicise the tragedy.

The death toll due to consumption of illicit liquor reached 40 on Wednesday. Of the deceased, 31 belonged to different villages in Botad district, while nine were natives of its neighbouring Ahmedabad district.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that some small-time bootleggers of villages in Botad district made spurious liquor by mixing water with methyl alcohol or methanol, a highly poisonous industrial solvent, and sold it to local residents for Rs 20 per pouch.

