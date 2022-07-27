Left Menu

Farmers hit by excess rains, legislature's session should be called soon: Ajit Pawar

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-07-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 22:13 IST
Farmers hit by excess rains, legislature's session should be called soon: Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday demanded that the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature be called soon to deal with urgent issues like the damage caused by excessive rains.

Pawar, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, also criticized the Eknath Shinde-led state government for dragging its feet over cabinet expansion.

The former deputy chief minister is on a four-day visit to Vidarbha and Marathwada regions to survey the damage caused by rain.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, Pawar said crops over 10 lakh hectares were affected by heavy rainfall in the state and farmers have been forced to sow again. CM Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited Vidarbha and surveyed the affected areas but no help reached farmers, he alleged.

With cabinet expansion delayed, people's issues are not being resolved, the NCP leader said.

The monsoon session was expected to take place in the third week of July, he said.

He met CM Shinde during the day and demanded that session should be called soon, Pawar said. PTI CLS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022