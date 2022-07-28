Left Menu

Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 rebel Lok Sabha MPs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:44 IST
Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 rebel Lok Sabha MPs
Shiv Sena ledaer Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought disqualification of 12 rebel members of the Eknath Shinde faction of the party in the lower house of Parliament.

''I have sought disqualification of 12 Shiv Sena rebel Lok Sabha members,'' Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party, told reporters here after meeting the Speaker.

The 12 Lok Sabha members, owing allegiance to Shinde, had declared Rahul Shewale as their leader and five-term member Bhawana Gawli as the chief whip of the party.

Shewale had insisted that the 12 members had not formed a separate group in the Lok Sabha but had merely replaced Vinayak Raut as their leader in the House.

The Speaker had recognized Shewale as the Shiv Sena leader in the Lok Sabha.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray appointed Vinayak Raut as the party's leader in the Lok Sabha. Sanjay Raut was appointed as the leader in the Rajya Sabha as well as the leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party comprising members in both the Houses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022