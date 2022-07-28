Left Menu

Chowdhury's remarks on Prez: MP CM slams Cong leader, asks Sonia to respond

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury using the term rashtrapatni for President Droupadi Murmu was unpardonable.It is disrespectful to a woman who belongs to a tribal community and occupies the highest constitutional post in the country.

''It is disrespectful to a woman who belongs to a tribal community and occupies the highest constitutional post in the country. It is dishonour of the country's women power. The tribal sisters of the country will never pardon him for it,'' Chouhan said in a statement.

He said the Congress' mentality was anti-tribal and anti-women and asked if party chief Sonia Gandhi ''agrees with the statement of Chowdhury''.

Gnadhi must respond on whether it is right to address a person occupying the country's highest constitutional post in this manner.

Chowdhury has said the remark was a ''slip of the tongue'' and has assured he would apologise to the President.

