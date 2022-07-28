Left Menu

Singapore has shared changes in its invitation with Delhi govt: MEA on Kejriwal visit issue

I would request you to check with the Delhi government on what is the status of that, he said.Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking permission to attend the summit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 19:15 IST
Singapore has shared changes in its invitation with Delhi govt: MEA on Kejriwal visit issue
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday said it had received a request last week for political clearance for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Singapore but it is given to understand that the host government has shared certain updates and changes in its invitation with the Delhi government.

Asked about Delhi chief minister's political clearance request, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ''As we conveyed last week, we received an entry on our political clearance portal on July 21.'' ''Given to understand that the host government Singapore has shared certain updates and changes to its invitation with the Delhi government. I would request you to check with the Delhi government on what is the status of that,'' he said.

Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking permission to attend the summit. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has rejected the AAP government's request for Kejriwal's travel to Singapore, saying his attendance at the mayors' conference will set a ''bad precedent''.

Last month, High Commissioner of Singapore, Simon Wong, invited Kejriwal for the World Cities Summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022