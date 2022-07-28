J’khand Monsoon session from Friday; oppn BJP to raise issues of corruption, law and order

The monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly, which will begin on Friday, is likely to be a stormy one, with the opposition BJP gearing up to corner the government over a slew of issues, including corruption, law and order and the drought-like situation in the state.

The ruling alliance has said it was ready with replies to opposition’s questions.

The session, which will have six working days, is set to conclude on August 5. The state government is expected to table its first supplementary budget for the current fiscal on August 1, while a discussion on it is likely on August 2. Other bills will be presented in the House between August 3 and 5.

The BJP had on Wednesday skipped an all-party meeting called by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto. In the meeting, members discussed points that were to be raised during a special discussion on the drought-like situation in the state.

The saffron camp held its legislative party meeting on Thursday to chalk out a strategy for the session.

BJP’s chief whip Biranchi Narayan said, “The session will be stormy as the government has to furnish replies on several issues, including corruption, deteriorating law and order situation and the delay in announcing relief measures for the farmers.” He claimed that ''corruption was at its peak'' in Jharkhand.

“A recent investigation by the Enforcement Directorate suggests that CM’s people have direct link to corruption. It seems that the CM protects corrupt people. He will have to give answers,” Narayan stated.

The ED has summoned CM’s press adviser Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu on August 1 for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged illegal mining scam in Jharkhand. The agency had on July 19 arrested a political aide of Soren, Pankaj Mishra, in this case.

“Incidents of crime have increased manifold. Even police personnel are not safe under this government,” the BJP leader alleged.

A woman police personnel was recently mowed down by cattle smugglers in Ranchi, with the saffron party seeking a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Senior Congress leader and parliamentary affairs minister Alamgir Alam told mediapersons that the ruling alliance would urge the opposition parties to cooperate for the House to run smoothly. “The government is ready to reply to the questions that will be raised by the opposition,” he added.

