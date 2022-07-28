India, Russia hold talks on UN-related issues

India and Russia on Thursday held wide-ranging discussions on issues relating to the agenda of the UN Security Council and recent developments, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the two sides also agreed to deepen counter-terror cooperation at the UN and other multilateral platforms.

The talks, held in Moscow, took place amid the conflict in Ukraine.

''Both sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and recent developments. They agreed to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism at UN and other multilateral platforms,'' the MEA said in a statement. ''The Indian delegation briefed Russia on its priorities during its upcoming Presidency of the UNSC in December 2022,'' it said.

Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the MEA, led the Indian delegation for consultations on UN-related issues.

The Indian delegation included the Indian ambassador to Russia and other officials from the MEA.

The Russian delegation was led by Sergey Vasilyevich Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Verma also met with Oleg Vladimirovich Syromolotov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss mutual cooperation on counter-terrorism-related issues. He is also scheduled to hold discussions on Arctic issues with Nikolay Korchunov, Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Cooperation, the MEA said.

