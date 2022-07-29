Following Xi-Biden call, Taiwan to deepen close security partnership with U.S.
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 29-07-2022 06:35 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 06:35 IST
Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Friday that it will continue to deepen its close security partnership with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke on Thursday.
In the call, Xi warned the U.S. against playing with fire over Taiwan, highlighting Beijing's concerns about a possible visit to the Chinese-claimed island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
