NATO members must solve conflicts through dialogue - German foreign minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-07-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 16:08 IST
It's important that NATO members solve their conflicts through dialogue, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Athens, with an eye on the spat between Turkey and Greece.
"Fighting within the alliance - that is exactly what the Russian president wants," said Baerbock, who added that she would repeat her message during her trip to Turkey later Friday.
