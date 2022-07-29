Left Menu

FIR against BJYM members for ‘rioting’ before Manipur Congress office

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:45 IST
Manipur police on Friday said it has registered an FIR against six members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP’s youth wing, for ''rioting'' and other offences in front of the state Congress office here during a protest.

One of the six BJYM members is state unit chief Barish Sharma who on Thursday led a team of supporters that gathered in front of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee office and burnt an effigy of party president Sonia Gandhi.

They were protesting against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on President Draupadi Murmu.

A police official said the six were charged with ''rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal trespass and criminal intimidation''.

Following Thursday's incident, the Congress has threatened to move the high court if an FIR is not registered against Sharma and others within 24 hours. Senior Congress leader Soibam Jeeten alleged that BJYM supporters had ransacked the Congress office premises and attacked the police personnel on duty.

