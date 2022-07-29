Left Menu

Congress Youth workers show black flag to Kerala CM thrice in a day

Protesting against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the alleged gold smuggling scam, Youth Congress workers on Friday showed black flag to the CM three times in a single day in Kerala's Kochi.

Protesting against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the alleged gold smuggling scam, Youth Congress workers on Friday showed black flag to the CM three times in a single day in Kerala's Kochi. According to the information, this was the third time in a single day when the Kerala CM was shown a black flag by the Youth Congress workers, who blocked the convoy and demanded CM's resignation in the Kerala Gold smuggling case.

The CM had two programmes in Kochi today-- the first one at Infopark in Kakkanad while the second programme took place at the government press in Kakkanad. In the first incident, the protestors showed a black flag to the CM when he was going to attend the first program at Infopark, while the second and third ones took place while he was returning from the programmes.

The police confirmed that the aforesaid protest was led by Youth Congress State Secretary Linto P Antu wherein the Opposition was demanding the CM's resignation over the Kerala Gold Smuggling case. In the second incident, besides the black flag, a youth congress worker Sony Panamthanam also cracked the glass of the police jeep when the personnel were taking him in the custody. The Kerala Police have registered a case against him under the non-bailable offence.

The black flag was shown for the third time when he was in Kochi's Kalamassery while returning from the programme. "An order of enquiry has been ordered against IOP Elamakkara, Sabuji after the second incident of protestors showing black flag to the CM in Kakkanad and a special report was sent against ACP C branch, Peter in the alleged security breach," CH Nagaraju, Kochi City Police Commissioner told ANI.

The case pertains to the 5 July 2020 incident when 30 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was seized by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs at Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic bag that was meant to be delivered to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. The primary accused of the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, had alleged the involvement of the state chief minister along with his family. She had claimed that the baggage containing currency was sent to Vijayan when he was in Dubai in 2016 on the instructions of Sivasankar.

The police have taken the workers into custody after the incident took place in Kerala today. (ANI)

