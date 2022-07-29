Left Menu

Argentina's President calls IMF chief after new superminister appointed

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 29-07-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 21:50 IST
  • Argentina

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez spoke by phone with the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, on Friday to discuss the nation's path following the appointment of Sergio Massa to lead a new "superministry," local media reported.

Massa, who will oversee economic, manufacturing and agricultural policy, said he will announce his first measures on Wednesday.

