Don't agree with Maha Guv, but parties must not use objectionable terms in protest, says Shelar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-07-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 17:37 IST
Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Saturday said he did not agree with the statement of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Mumbai's future as the country's financial capital if people from some states were asked to leave, but added that political parties must also desist from using objectionable terms while protesting.

Speaking at a function in Andheri in Mumbai on Friday, Koshyari had said. ''I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not be a financial capital''.

Protesting against the statement, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, during the day, said Koshyari had insulted the Marathi-speaking people staying in Maharashtra and ''there is a need to show the world-famous 'Kolhapuri joda' (leather sandals made in Kolhapur) to him''.

Shelar said those occupying top posts must speak with care and caution but added that comments like Thackeray's ''show him Kolhapuri sandals'' were unwarranted.

Shelar also attacked NCP leader and former state minister Jitendra Awhad for using an objectionable term for the governor and threatening to drive him out from Raj Bhavan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

