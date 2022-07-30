Congress hits out at Maharashtra governor over his remarks on Mumbai

Left Menu

The Congress slammed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday for his remarks that Mumbai will have no money if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave the city, saying there is no wisdom in what he says and does.Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also said Koshyari is occupying the chair only because he faithfully obeys the two top people in the government.His name is Koshyari.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 19:00 IST
The Congress slammed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday for his remarks that ''Mumbai will have no money'' if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave the city, saying there is no wisdom in what he says and does.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also said Koshyari is occupying the chair only because he faithfully obeys the two top people in the government.

''His name is 'Koshyari'. But as a governor, there is no wisdom in what he says or does. He is sitting on the chair only because he faithfully obeys the command of 'We Two','' Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi while sharing Koshyari's speech.

Congress leader Milind Deora cited the example of his parents and said Mumbai's strength is its diversity.

''My father was from Rajasthan and my mother from Kolhapur. Yet they identified as Mumbaikars and Maharashtrians. Mumbai's original inhabitants welcomed all with love and respect. Its diversity is its greatest strength,'' Deora wrote on Twitter.

''Why discriminate when Mumbai doesn't?'' he asked.

Koshyari's comments that ''Mumbai will have no money'' if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave the city triggered a massive controversy on Saturday, forcing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to say that he disagrees with the governor.

As Opposition leaders slammed Koshyari and sought an apology from him, the governor said his comments were misconstrued.

Koshyari made the controversial comments during a function to name a chowk (intersection) in suburban Andheri on Friday evening.

''I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not be the financial capital,'' the governor had said.

