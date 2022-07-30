Left Menu

Ambedkar, Periyar philosophy important to defeat BJP, says Siddaramaiah

The ideologies of Indian jurist and social reformer B R Ambedkar, who drafted the Indian constitution, and rationalist Periyar E V Ramasamy who piloted the self-respect movement in Tamil Nadu, are most important to defeat the BJP, Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said on Saturday.

The ideologies of Indian jurist and social reformer B R Ambedkar, who drafted the Indian constitution, and rationalist Periyar (E V Ramasamy) who piloted the self-respect movement in Tamil Nadu, are most important to defeat the BJP, Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said on Saturday.

On a visit to Chennai, the leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly who called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, claimed that the BJP could not succeed in capturing power in Tamil Nadu because of the ''strong fort'' raised in the State hinging on the ideologies of Ambedkar and Periyar. He expressed hope that the ''communal'' BJP would be defeated in his home State in the coming assembly election.

''Ambedkar's philosophy is most necessary at this juncture because the communal party is spreading its communalism in the entire country. In order to prevent this, it is better you follow Ambedkarism and Periyarism. The DMK and several parties are doing it and that's why the BJP could not enter Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala,'' he said.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the strong Davidian movement in Tamil Nadu facilitated the leadership to build a fort which the communal parties are unable to penetrate. ''They entered Karnataka. We are trying to defeat communal RSS and the BJP in the coming election. I hope we will defeat them,'' he said.

Asked if either the Cauvery or Mekedatu issues were discussed during his meeting with Stalin, Siddaramaiah shook his hand and said, ''it is only a courtesy call. That's all.'' On the DMK government's performance, he said ''Tamil Nadu government is doing well under the leadership of Mr. Stalin. This is what I have heard and what I read.'' Responding to a query on the Ambedkar Sudar award conferred on him by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a political party in Tamil Nadu, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka replied, ''I am very very happy to receive this prestigious award.''

