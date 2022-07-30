Left Menu

TMC has time to reconsider its decision not to participate in VP poll: Oppn candidate Margaret Alva

Oppositions vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Saturday said the Trinamool Congress TMC still has time to reconsider its decision of not participating in the August 6 election and urged it to allow its MPs to vote according to their conscience.She said by not participating in the vice-presidential poll, the Mamata Banerjee-led party will not help the Opposition but the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP.The TMC is an important member of the opposition bloc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 20:05 IST
TMC has time to reconsider its decision not to participate in VP poll: Oppn candidate Margaret Alva
''The TMC is an important member of the opposition bloc. Being 'neutral' in the crucial election of the VP of India, doesn't help the opposition. It only helps the ruling party,'' Alva wrote on Twitter. Image Credit: Twitter(@alva_margaret)
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Saturday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) still has time to reconsider its decision of not participating in the August 6 election and urged it to allow its MPs to vote according to their conscience.

She said by not participating in the vice-presidential poll, the Mamata Banerjee-led party will not help the Opposition but the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

''The TMC is an important member of the opposition bloc. Being 'neutral' in the crucial election of the VP of India, doesn't help the opposition. It only helps the ruling party,'' Alva wrote on Twitter.

''There is yet time to reconsider this decision and allow TMC MPs to vote as per their conscience,'' the former governor said.

The vice-presidential poll will be held on August 6 and the result will be out the same day.

All the MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including the nominated members, comprise the electoral college in the vice-presidential poll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022