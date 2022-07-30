Left Menu

BJP accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of 'shielding' jailed minister Satyendar Jain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 21:50 IST
BJP accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of 'shielding' jailed minister Satyendar Jain
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP stepped up its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, asking him why is he ''shielding'' his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested on graft charges, and whether the minister has any files on him.

Referring to a court observation made on Friday that there was sufficient evidence about Jain's involvement in a money-laundering case as also the remarks made by the Delhi High Court on July 27 that the minister has criminal antecedents, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, ''Kejriwal must consider whether he should allow Jain to continue as a minister.'' Wondering whether the chief minister is ''not in a position to seek Jain's resignation'', he said, ''Perhaps Kejriwal is shielding the minister as the latter has some files on him.'' Talking to reporters here, Poonawalla also took potshots at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's decision to withdraw the new excise policy for Delhi for the time being and direct the sale of liquor only through government-run ends amid an ongoing investigation into the policy.

The withdrawal of the policy vindicates the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) stand that it was a ''liquor scam, not a liquor policy,'' he said.

The real purpose of the new policy was to facilitate corruption and it was brought to give undue benefits to the liquor mafia by violating laws and causing irregularities and illegalities, Poonawalla alleged.

Going back to the old policy shows that Kejriwal is afraid of a CBI probe in the matter, which will expose him, the BJP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022