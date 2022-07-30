Left Menu

Dozens exotic animals found at Chikoti Praveen's farmhouse in Telangana

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday, raided the farmhouse of Chikoti Praveen Kumar in Kadtal Ranga Reddy district of Telangana where they found dozens of exotic animals under his illegal possession.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-07-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 22:38 IST
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday, raided the farmhouse of Chikoti Praveen Kumar in Kadtal Ranga Reddy district of Telangana where they found dozens of exotic animals under his illegal possession. According to the Kandukur Forest Deputy Range Officers, it is illegal to keep possession of wildlife animals as pets, it is a non-bailable offence and strict action will be taken against the persons involved.

"Keeping wildlife animals as pets in farmhouse is a violation and we have noticed that wildlife animals and snakes have been kept as pets in Chikoti Praveen Kumar's farmhouse in Kadtal of RR District. Non-bailable cases will be registered against organisers of this farmhouse," Hema, Kandukur Forest Deputy Range Officer said. Earlier on Friday, Chikoti Praveen's resident of IS Sadan of Hyderabad and Madhav Reddy's residence in Boinpally. ED noticed that Chikoti Praveen along with others was organising a Casino for VIPs in Nepal, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

After 18 hours long ED raids at Chikoti Praveen's residence in IS Sadan, Hyderabad. ED seized some important documents. All the luxury cars owned by Chikoti were checked by the ED officials. The ED is currently conducting raids at more than two different places in Hyderabad.

Previously, Chikoti Praveen faced an allegation that he organised and conducted a casino in a Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Minsters function hall in Gudiwada in Andhra Pradesh at the time of the Sankranti festival in January this year. Now several politicians facing allegations that they have participated in the casino. Responding to the allegations YSRCP Former Minsters & MLA Balineni Srinivas and Former Minster & MLA Kodali Nani said If they have any evidence let them give that to ED and ask them to arrest me, they don't have any evidence people will not believe them.

Responding to the allegations YSRCP Former Minsters & MLA Balineni Srinivas and Former Minster & MLA Kodali Nani said If they have any evidence let them give that to ED and ask them to arrest me, they don't have any evidence people will not believe them. YSRCP MLA Balineni Srinivas said a few times I visit the casino but I don't have any relation with Chikoti Praveen Kumar you can inquire into it.

TRS Minster Malla Reddy responding to an allegation of his MLA sticker which was found on Madhav Reddy's car who is aid of Chikoti Praveen Kumar said, that was an old MLA sticker and I have thrown it away and I have no information of it being used by him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

