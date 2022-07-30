Left Menu

Sachin Pilot pitches for promoting youth in Congress, says they should not be used only for gathering crowds

Pitching for promoting youth in the party, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said that he had suggested giving 40 per cent tickets to youth in local body polls and asked if youth are used "only for gathering crowds and for laying carpets during rallies, how will they be promoted".

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-07-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 23:33 IST
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Pitching for promoting youth in the party, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said that he had suggested giving 40 per cent tickets to youth in local body polls and asked if youth are used "only for gathering crowds and for laying carpets during rallies, how will they be promoted". Pilo, a former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, said that youth should be encouraged to come to the forefront in the party.

Pilot, who was speaking at an event here earlier this week, said he had given suggestions to the party's central leadership for victory in the assembly elections due next year. He said it is important to keep pace with time and noted that leaders are not created overnight but evolve over time as they "go through the process".

"Youth should mayors, corporators, chiefs, a large number of voters are young, the party talks of encouraging youth. If we do not allow them to join the front ranks, use them to gather crowds, lay carpets, how will we promote them?" he asked. Pilot also recalled his role as state Congress chief and said that he had offered to resign after the party lost all Lok Sabha seats but it was not accepted. He said Congress won all subsequent bypolls.

"Our collective effort is that Congress wins the next assembly polls," he said. Congress is in power in Rajasthan and had earlier seen a turf war between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot which was resolved with the intervention of party leadership.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Pilot said it always thinks of winning elections and this affects development works. He alleged that the ruling party at the Centre did not want to discuss issues like price rise, corruption and China's actions in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

