Left Menu

If Raut is innocent, he should not be afraid, say Maha CM and BJP on ED action against him

Dont come to us or BJP out of fear of ED or under any pressure. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leaders in Maharashtra also said that Raut should not be afraid of the ED action if he has not done anything wrong.Former minister Girish Mahajan said, Sanjay Raut is unnecessarily invoking late Balasaheb Thackeray and instigating Sena workers against the Union government.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 15:15 IST
If Raut is innocent, he should not be afraid, say Maha CM and BJP on ED action against him
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said if Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is innocent, he should not be afraid of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against him. Talking to reporters in Aurangabad, Shinde said, ''Raut has declared that he has not done anything wrong. If that is so, why fear a probe? Let it happen. Why fear if you are innocent?'' The ED on Sunday conducted a search at Raut's residence in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case. In a tweet after the agency began the search at his place, Raut said, ''I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scam.'' To a question on Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar's statement that he joined the rebel Sena camp as he was compelled by circumstances, the chief minister said, ''Did we invite him? Don't come to us or BJP out of fear of ED or under any pressure.'' Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Maharashtra also said that Raut should not be afraid of the ED action if he has not done anything wrong.

Former minister Girish Mahajan said, ''Sanjay Raut is unnecessarily invoking late Balasaheb Thackeray and instigating Sena workers against the Union government. He should not be afraid of anything if he is had done nothing wrong.'' ''I don't understand why he is tweeting and recalling the late Balasaheb Thackeray. People must trust the government and judiciary,'' he said.

Kirit Somaiya, another BJP leader and former MP, said Raut is currently under investigation, and no charges have been framed against him. ''He should not be making any political comments right now. If he is found to be involved (in any irregularities), he should face the action.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022