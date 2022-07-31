Left Menu

Shah attends valedictory session of BJP meet in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-07-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 16:50 IST
Shah attends valedictory session of BJP meet in Bihar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday presided over a glittering ceremony here that marked the conclusion of a joint national executive of the BJP's seven wings (morchas).

Shah, who is visiting the city for the first time since his induction into the Union cabinet three years ago, arrived at the airport around 4 PM, nearly an hour behind schedule.

Known as the party's principal strategist and second most powerful man in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah was received at the airport by leaders such as his junior minister Nityanand Rai, confidant and Bihar MLC Sanjay Mayukh and state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal.

Shah quickly got into his car and drove straight to Gyan Bhavan auditorium, about five kilometers away, where he was joined by BJP president J P Nadda, among others, for the concluding ceremony.

Shah is expected to visit the BJP state headquarters later in the day and meet the party's parliamentarians, legislators and other key leaders.

Shah and Nadda are scheduled to leave late in the evening. A customary meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is the largest BJP ally, is ruled out this time since the septuagenarian is in home isolation after having tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022