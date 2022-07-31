Write to Centre for PFI ban: Rajasthan BJP chief to Gehlot

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party president Satish Poonia on Sunday suggested that it is high time Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should write to the Centre to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI). "I feel that the state's peace, safety, and security should be a priority of the state government and it is the right time when CM Gehlot should write a letter to the Centre-- without any second thought-- seeking ban on PFI, after it was proven that PFI has been behind the prevailing law and order situations in the state and country," Poonia said.

"Earlier, as well, there were a number of incidents reported in the state and the country which resulted in the banning of Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The recent killings have also emphasised the administration to brainstorm about the possible reason behind such actions, and hence it can be concluded that this cannot take place due to a specific person or group, but is a full-fledged conspiracy," he said. "Also the recent investigations in Udaipur's Kanhaiya Lal killing and Amravati's chemist's murder have revealed that huge organisation like PFI is responsible for disturbing peace. It directly transfers money to two lakh families via Bahrain, Kuwait, and Arab," he added.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor was beheaded in Udaipur on June 28 by Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad for putting social media posts in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 28. The beheading incident had sparked public outrage across the country.

The information was received at National Investigation Agency (NIA) through an order issued by the MHA's Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division (CTCR) on June 29. Followed by MHA's order, the NIA, in accordance with the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, took up the investigation of the case and the Central agency's Superintendent of Police Ravi Choudhary, an IPS officer, was directed to take up the investigation of the case as the Chief Investigation Officer.

NIA, then, re-registered the case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 16, 18 and 20 of UA(P)A, 1967 against the accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli. However, days before the killing of Udaipur tailor in Rajasthan, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was killed in Maharashtra's Amravati district on June 21.

Initial investigation by the City Kotwali Police Station in Amravati following a complaint by Umesh Kohle's son Sanket Kohle led them to arrest two persons - Muddsir Ahmad, 22, and Shahrukh Pathan, 25, on June 23. (ANI)

